Chinese cruise operators are scrambling to avoid Japanese ports as Beijing and Tokyo engage in a diplomatic dispute, which is expected to spur demand for tourism in South Korea, according to sources and cruise schedules.

Tour and port agents said tensions, sparked by recent remarks from Japan's new leader, could cause Chinese tourists to be redirected to South Korea from Japan. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told Japanese lawmakers that a Chinese attack on Taiwan threatening Japan's survival could trigger a military response.

Adora Magic City, a Chinese cruise ship that travels to South Korea's touristy island of Jeju as well as Japan, has changed its schedule for December to avoid stopping at the Japanese ports of Fukuoka, Sasebo and Nagasaki as planned, according to a notice posted on the government website of South Korea's Jeju province.