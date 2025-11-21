The U.S. jobless rate crept up in September, although hiring exceeded analyst expectations, according to a delayed employment report published Thursday after a record-long government shutdown.
The figures, marking the last official jobs report before the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting, paint a mixed picture of a softening — but not rapidly crumbling — labor market.
This could deepen a divide in the central bank on whether a third straight interest rate cut is warranted in December, with some officials already pushing for lower rates to boost the economy and others likely arguing that policymakers can wait a little longer.
