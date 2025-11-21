Japan Exchange Group has revised its guidelines on derivatives trading, following a series of bond futures manipulation scandals at Nomura Holdings and other major global banks.
The amendment seeks to clarify the criteria for reviewing derivatives transactions so that financial firms can establish more effective oversight, themselves, of trading in products, including Japanese government bond futures.
Japan’s largest bourse operator conveyed the revision to market participants at its derivatives exchange in Osaka on Thursday, according to a spokesperson.
