A massive ¥21.3 trillion ($136 billion) stimulus package was approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday.

It’s the largest stimulus package since the pandemic, although it’s smaller than it might have been, with some legislators earlier pushing for ¥25 trillion of support.

The package includes ¥17.7 trillion of spending, ¥2.7 trillion in tax breaks and ¥900 billion in special account spending.