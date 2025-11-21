Japan logged a customs-cleared trade deficit for four consecutive months in October, though the gap narrowed 53.6% from a year before to ¥231.8 billion, preliminary data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday.

The country's exports grew 3.6% to ¥9.76 trillion thanks to an increase in shipments of semiconductors and gas turbines to other Asian countries.

Imports inched up 0.7% to ¥9.99 trillion as larger aircraft purchases offset a decrease in pharmaceuticals and crude oil.

Japan's exports to the United States declined 3.1% to ¥1.75 trillion, falling for seven months in a row, apparently because of U.S. President Donald Trump's steep tariffs.

Of the total U.S.-bound shipments, exports of automobiles went down 7.5% to ¥460.7 billion. The pace of decline slowed after auto exports to the United States dropped by over 20% for five straight months through September.

The slower decline came apparently because the United States lowered its automotive tariffs on Japan to 15% from 27.5% as part of a bilateral trade agreement.

Japan's trade surplus with the United States narrowed 33.6% to ¥529.4 billion.