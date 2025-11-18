Amazon founder and former Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos honed his leadership philosophy running one of the world’s largest companies. Now he’s bringing his management skills to an artificial-intelligence startup with fewer than 100 employees.

Project Prometheus, which Bezos co-founded with scientist Vik Bajaj, will use AI to accelerate engineering and manufacturing in fields like aerospace and automobiles, the New York Times reported. The startup has $6.2 billion in funding, sourced in part from Bezos himself, and employees counted in the dozens, some of whom were poached from leading AI labs like OpenAI and Google DeepMind.

As co-CEO with Bajaj, Bezos is back in a formal executive post for the first time since stepping down from Amazon in 2021. He returns at a time when all the rules for managing companies seem to be in flux, as entrepreneurs like Tesla’s Elon Musk, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Airbnb’s Brian Chesky challenge conventional MBA wisdom about what good management looks like.