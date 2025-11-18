Some three decades ago, when N. Chandrababu Naidu was seeking to turn southern India into a global tech hub, he regularly encountered skepticism from investors.

“I used to fight with them,” Naidu, 75, said in an interview from the coastal town of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the southeastern state he has led on and off since 1995. “You are having the wrong impression. The day will come. We’ll prove it.”

These days, he said, India is seen as “indispensable.”