Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi respected the Bank of Japan’s independence on Tuesday during a 25-minute meeting with Gov. Kazuo Ueda, where any discussion about the movement of interest rates and the timing of any changes was kept general and vague.
“No, there was nothing in particular,” the governor said when asked whether Takaichi made any requests or demands on policy during their first one-on-one meeting on Tuesday.
The prime minister has in the past indicated her belief that rates should not be increased and that the central bank should align itself with the interests of the government, which she has said is ultimately responsible for fiscal and monetary policy.
