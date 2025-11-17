Sakana AI has achieved a ¥400 billion ($2.6 billion) valuation after raising ¥20 billion yen in a recent funding round, and notes that it is now Japan’s largest startup ever.
The new investment and the sky-high valuation come as AI-mania grips markets globally and drives shares of publicly traded AI-related companies to unprecedented levels. Nvidia now has a market capitalization of more than $4.5 trillion.
It also comes as more questions are raised about AI and whether it will deliver on its promises and generate enough profit to justify all the capital being committed to it.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.