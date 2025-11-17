When 22-year-old Hinako Mori moved to Tokyo last year, she chose to work part-time at Don Quijote, a major discount retailer, for one main reason — it doesn’t care what color her hair is.

Sporting ash blonde locks with light and dark blue streaks when interviewed, Mori likes to dye her hair different colors every six weeks.

It was very different when she worked at a major Japanese convenience store chain that mandated black or dark brown hair.