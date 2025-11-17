Japan’s convenience store sector is undergoing a major shift, as store expansion slows amid limited room for rapid growth at home and inbound tourism increasingly drives consumption.

Lawson is aiming to lift earnings by boosting store productivity through artificial intelligence and other digital technologies from telecommunications partner KDDI, while pursuing renewed growth through overseas expansion focused on the rest of Asia.

This year Lawson, jointly owned by major trading house Mitsubishi and KDDI, marked the 50th anniversary of its first store’s opening.