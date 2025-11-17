Instantly recognizable by their electric blue shop fronts, branches of LAP Coffee have become a common sight in Berlin’s hippest neighborhoods over the past two years.

With their no-frills interiors, minimalist service model and cappuccinos for just €2.50 ($2.90), the outlets have become popular haunts for Berliners on a budget.

But LAP, which stands for Life Among People, has also caused a backlash in the German capital from critics who say it is squeezing out local cafes, prompting protests and even vandalism.