Instantly recognizable by their electric blue shop fronts, branches of LAP Coffee have become a common sight in Berlin’s hippest neighborhoods over the past two years.
With their no-frills interiors, minimalist service model and cappuccinos for just €2.50 ($2.90), the outlets have become popular haunts for Berliners on a budget.
But LAP, which stands for Life Among People, has also caused a backlash in the German capital from critics who say it is squeezing out local cafes, prompting protests and even vandalism.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.