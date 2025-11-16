European Union officials may cut growth forecasts for 2026 in the coming week in an assessment of damage to the region’s economy, a year after Donald Trump won back the White House.

The outlook to be released in Brussels on Monday will point to the cumulative impact of trade threats and higher tariffs imposed by the U.S., along with the challenges of persistent weakness in Germany and political turmoil in France.

Forecasts released in May were already downbeat in the wake of President Trump’s market-jolting "Liberation Day” announcement of levies the previous month, followed by a climbdown as he suspended action to pursue deals. In their own accord with the U.S. clinched in July, Brussels officials ended up swallowing 15% tariffs on most EU goods.