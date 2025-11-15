Weeks after the U.S. announced steep new fees for H-1B visas, large banners at a New Delhi metro station outside the Indian Institute of Technology proclaimed: "We still sponsor H-1Bs” and "$100K isn’t going to stop us from hiring the best,” in a nod to the new fee structure.

The campaign by AI recruiting platform Metaview captured a broader sentiment in India’s elite tech circles — quiet defiance toward Washington’s latest immigration curbs.

That same confidence is evident across the country’s network of prestigious engineering schools, the Indian Institutes of Technology. With annual campus recruitment season set to begin in a few weeks, leading faculty and students at two IITs told Bloomberg News that the country’s brightest engineers no longer see U.S. jobs as essential for success. Rising growth prospects at home, they said, are reshaping career ambitions.