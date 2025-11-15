Chinese tech giant Alibaba has denied helping Beijing target the United States, saying Saturday that a recent media report was "completely false."

The Financial Times reported early Saturday that Alibaba "provides tech support for Chinese military 'operations' against (U.S.) targets," according to a White House memo provided to the newspaper.

The memo claimed that Alibaba hands customer data, including "IP addresses, WiFi information and payment records," to Chinese authorities and the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the report said.