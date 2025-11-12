A German court ruled Tuesday that OpenAI has infringed copyright law by using song lyrics to feed its chat models in a case that could have wide implications for European artists.

The Munich court found that the maker of ChatGPT was not entitled to use song lyrics to train its artificial intelligence without licenses, and that the artists who wrote them are entitled to compensation.

"Both the memorization in the language models and the reproduction of the song lyrics in the chatbot's outputs constitute infringements of copyright law," the court ruled.