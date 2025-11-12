A few tech giants accumulating massive power coupled with artificial intelligence is posing huge global rights challenges and needs regulation, the U.N. human rights chief said in an interview.

Amid increasing worries over threats to democracy and with a growing number of countries at risk of sliding towards autocracy, Volker Turk said a key concern was the seeming unbridled power of a small number of technology companies.

In an interview this week at the UN rights office overlooking Lake Geneva, he pointed to how seven or eight big tech companies now boast more wealth than the entire economies of even industrialized nations.