SoftBank Group sold its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion to help bankroll artificial intelligence investments, even as investors question the amount of capital pouring into a technology with uncertain returns.

Founder Masayoshi Son has been unwinding positions to pay for a plethora of AI projects, from Stargate data centers with OpenAI and Oracle to robot manufacturing sites in the United States. The Nvidia exit coincides with a growing debate about whether spending by big tech firms like Meta Platforms and Alphabet — expected to surpass $1 trillion in coming years — will produce commensurate returns.

SoftBank’s stock slid more than 10% in Tokyo on Wednesday, highlighting how investors remain nervous about lofty tech valuations. Nvidia’s shares slid as much as 3.9% in U.S. trading, after climbing 48% this year through Monday’s close.