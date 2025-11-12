NTT Data Group is considering building data centers in Saudi Arabia as the Japanese firm looks to capitalize on fresh momentum around artificial intelligence in the kingdom.

The company, which was recently taken private by NTT Group in a $16 billion deal, is evaluating opportunities in the Gulf nation, according to Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Dubey.

The information technology company already works with Saudi mega-project developers including Neom and is involved in key infrastructure developments like stadiums, he added. NTT Data has yet to make any firm commitments on building data centers.