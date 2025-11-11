Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aims to use her first stimulus package to jump-start the economy and initiate a new growth strategy through investment in key industries.

A panel tasked to form a new economic strategy for the nation by next summer recommended that the prime minister use the package to kick off efforts to build robust growth through "crisis management investment and growth investment,” according to documents released following its first meeting.

"We need to boost private investment through measures that enhance the predictability of investment,” Takaichi said Monday after the meeting.