Sony raised its profit outlook after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings, buoyed by its entertainment portfolio and resurgent demand for its premium smartphone camera sensors.

The Tokyo-based conglomerate now expects ¥1.43 trillion ($9.3 billion) in operating profit for the year through March, 7.5% up from its previous guidance. This was in part because the company has lowered its projection for the impact of U.S. tariffs. Sony also reported operating profit of ¥429 billion in the quarter through September, beating analyst estimates as sales surged thanks to blockbuster movies like “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle.”

Its shares rose as much as 6.7% in Tokyo on Tuesday, their highest intraday gain in over a month. Sony also announced a new ¥100 billion buyback of its shares and matched Kyoto-based rival Nintendo in lifting its projections and signaling resilient entertainment demand.