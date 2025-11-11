Cosmetics maker Shiseido has said it expects to post a record group net loss of ¥52 billion in the year ending in December, due mainly to falling inbound demand and a slump in U.S. operations.

The company's previous net balance forecast for the current business year stood at ¥6 billion in profit.

It now expects to log a net loss for the second straight year. In 2024, Shiseido incurred a consolidated net loss of about ¥10.8 billion.