U.S. investors are increasingly buying Japanese stocks focused on tech and artificial intelligence, attracted by the country’s outsize returns compared with U.S. stocks, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

“The increase in U.S. flows is now moving at the fastest pace we’ve seen since Abenomics,” said Bruce Kirk, the bank’s chief Japan equity strategist. U.S. investor active participation in Japanese equities is at the highest level since October 2022, Kirk said, adding that he gets frequent requests for meetings.

The inflow of U.S. funds reflects the strong performance of Japanese equities in dollar terms this year. They have been helped by a 2.5% gain in the yen and renewed optimism driven by the pro-stimulus policies of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index has climbed about 30% in dollar terms this year, far outpacing the S&P 500 index’s 14% gain.