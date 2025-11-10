Tokyo has been ranked as the world’s richest city, ahead of New York, London and Los Angeles, in a recently released report.
Japan’s capital has a gross domestic product of $2.55 trillion, just ahead of New York’s $2.49 trillion and Greater Los Angeles’ $1.62 trillion, according to CEOWorld’s global wealth index, published Friday.
The index ranks 300 cities based on their share of worldwide GDP and other underlying factors.
