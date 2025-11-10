The Bank of Japan is stepping closer to a rate increase, with policy board members expressing confidence that, barring any deviations for forecasts or unforeseen events, a move upward is likely.
The policy board met for two days, on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, voting to keep the policy rate at 0.5%. It has been at that level since January even as inflation remains stubbornly high.
