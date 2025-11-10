Olympus shares soared the most in six years after the Japanese medical device maker unveiled plans to cut jobs and streamline operations.

The stock jumped as much as 15% to ¥2,154 in Tokyo trading Monday, the biggest intraday gain since November 2019.

Olympus CEO Bob White said he plans to cut about 2,000 jobs, or roughly 7% of the firm’s global workforce, and overhaul its region-centric structure to improve productivity on Friday after markets in Tokyo closed. Olympus is also reviewing its supply chain, as it aims to cut costs by ¥24 billion ($157 million).