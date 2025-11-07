In his public statements, President Donald Trump has crowed about the vast sums his tariffs will raise. "It will be a BONANZA FOR AMERICA!!!” he said in a social media post.
Before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, his lawyer said something different.
The tariffs were tools to achieve policy goals, said D. John Sauer, the solicitor general. "The fact that they raise revenue,” he said, "is only incidental.”
