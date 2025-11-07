Landlocked European countries are looking to Japan’s approach to energy as a potential model following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Tokyo is looking to Europe as it refines its own strategy, energy sector experts said during a panel at the 2025 French Japanese Business Summit on Thursday.

Europe, which had relied on imported pipeline gas from Russia along with other sources, has grappled with energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Europe today finds itself in the same situation as Japan, because the pipes with Russian gas are closed,” Helle Kristoffersen, Asia president of French oil and gas conglomerate TotalEnergies, said.