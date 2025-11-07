Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday instructed her Cabinet to look into revising the Economic Security Promotion Act given the changing geopolitical situation and rising economic threats.

“It’s been three years since the enactment of the Economic Security Promotion Act. Global affairs have continued to change with unprecedented speed and complexity,” Takaichi told a panel on promoting economic security.

“Our nation is facing the most challenging and complex economic security situation in the post-war period.”