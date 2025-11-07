Online retailer Askul said Thursday it would fully resume operations of its Askul office supplies shopping website for corporate customers as soon as early December, following a suspension caused by a cyberattack.

After the service remained largely suspended since Oct. 19, the company has finally been able to establish an outlook for resuming orders through the website and shipments from its distribution centers.

Since late October, Askul has been conducting trial shipments of 37 items, including copy paper and toilet paper. Ahead of the full-scale service resumption, the company will expand the scope of trial shipments to 237 items starting next Wednesday.

Askul has no immediate plans to restart its consumer e-commerce website Lohaco.

The company temporarily halted all orders and shipments due to a system failure caused by ransomware, a type of computer virus that encrypts data and demands ransom in exchange for decryption. The issue also affected companies that use Askul-affiliated logistics firms, including Muji brand household goods seller Ryohin Keikaku and sundry goods retailer Loft.

Askul confirmed a leak of personal information, including clients’ names and email addresses, due to the cyberattack. A Russian hacker group has claimed responsibility for the attack.