Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has warned that China will beat the United States in the artificial intelligence race, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
"China is going to win the AI race," Huang told the newspaper on the sidelines of the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit.
"As I have long said, China is nanoseconds behind America in AI," Huang said in a statement posted on X late on Wednesday.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.