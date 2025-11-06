One of Japan’s largest labor union groups said it plans to target the same level of wage gains for regular workers in next year’s pay negotiations as it did for this year, as the Bank of Japan closely scrutinizes the momentum for wage growth.

UA Zensen plans to push for a 6% bump in overall wages for regular employees, including a 4% increase in base salaries in negotiations set to conclude in March, according to a draft policy framework released Thursday. Under the same goals, the group achieved a 4.75% gain this year, slightly slowing from 4.9% in 2024.

The union plans to urge an additional 1% hike for firms that have a wide wage gap with peers.