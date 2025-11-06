France started proceedings on Wednesday to suspend online fast-fashion retailer Shein after childlike sex dolls and weapons were found being sold on its site, marring the opening of the Chinese company's first shop in a Paris department store.

The discovery of the dolls on Shein's website by France's consumer watchdog on Saturday fueled an outcry and heightened the pressure on Shein, already under fire over its store.

"On the Prime Minister's instructions, the government is initiating proceedings to suspend Shein for as long as necessary for the platform to demonstrate to the authorities that all of its content is finally in compliance with our laws and regulations," the finance ministry said in a statement.