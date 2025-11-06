Nissan Motor has agreed to sell its global headquarters in Yokohama for ¥97 billion ($630 million) to a group sponsored by Hong Kong-listed autoparts maker Minth Group, as the struggling automaker seeks to shore up its financial position.

The acquisition will be led by a special purchase company managed by KJR Management, a Japanese real estate unit of private equity giant KKR, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Shares of Nissan, which will release earnings later Thursday, rose as much as 3.9% in early Tokyo trading. The stock is still down by around 27% this year.