High-speed rail is expensive and time consuming to build. It's also one of the keys to the future, politicians and rail executives said at a recent conference. The building of the lines will generate much needed growth in the developing world and help with decarbonization.

“I believe the high speed rail will be spreading more widely around the world, and there will probably be two major trends,” said former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, during a forum hosted by the International High-speed Rail Association (IHRA), a Tokyo-based industry group that promotes Japan's shinkansen technology overseas.

The first trend is that high-speed rail will likely serve as a driver of growth for emerging economies where the demand for fast rail for mass transit is strong, Ishiba told the event, which was held last month. He added the Japanese shinkansen system was an essential component in Japan’s rapid economic growth in the 1970s to 1980s. The country introduced shinkansen service in 1964, and it was the world’s first high-speed railway.