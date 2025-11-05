Auto giant Toyota on Wednesday hiked its operating income and net profit forecasts for the current fiscal year despite the impact of U.S. tariffs.

The firm's share price fell by as much as 5% in Tokyo, however, as the new guidance fell short of market estimates.

"Despite the impact of U.S. tariffs, we have continued to build upon our improvement efforts such as increasing sales volume, improving costs, and expanding value chain profits," Toyota said.