SoftBank Group’s Japanese mobile unit and OpenAI will launch AI services for local companies next year, seeking to realize real revenue in the face of growing concerns over sky-high valuations.

SoftBank Corp. and Open AI are still fine-tuning the products the two companies are co-developing for Japanese enterprises, said Junichi Miyakawa, president of the country’s third-largest mobile carrier. Miyakawa said he has seen a test version of the services, which once launched would “completely change” the speed in which business is done. One feature is voice recognition that would allow users to rely less on manual typing, he said.

“This will become a seed of growth to look forward to next year and beyond,” he said during an earnings call on Wednesday, which also marked the launch of SoftBank and OpenAI’s local joint venture, SB OAI Japan.