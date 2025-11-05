Mori Trust is looking for overseas partners to launch condominiums in Japan that can be rented out like hotel rooms, its chief executive officer said, as the company seeks to profit from the nation’s tourism boom.

The developer, one of the two companies descended from the Mori real-estate empire, has said it will invest ¥1.2 trillion ($7.8 billion) in projects through the fiscal year starting April 2030. A move into condo hotels is part of that spending plan. Those are condominiums typically with luxury hotel-like facilities — such as concierge desks and room service — that owners can rent out when they are away.

“We’ll be working with foreign hotel operators, and we’re thinking not only about urban areas but also regional properties” including resorts, said Miwako Date, the closely held Tokyo-based company’s president and CEO. She declined to comment further on potential partners.