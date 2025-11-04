Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s government will set out to identify key areas of investment and draft a blueprint for economic growth by next summer.

In her first remarks to a newly established economic panel on Tuesday, Takaichi instructed her Cabinet to map out a plan for growth and investment in 17 crucial sectors — including artificial intelligence, shipbuilding, defense, semiconductors and telecommunications, among others.

“We will strive to strengthen the supply structure of the Japanese economy, increase incomes, improve consumer sentiment, boost business profits, and increase tax revenues, without raising taxes,” Takaichi said.