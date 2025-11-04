Takeda Pharmaceutical’s dengue vaccine has demonstrated strong protection against infection and hospitalization for seven years, marking the longest efficacy reported among any available dengue vaccines.

The findings released by the Japanese drugmaker on Monday come from a pivotal phase-3 study involving more than 20,000 healthy children and adolescents across eight dengue-endemic countries in Latin America and Asia. The results bolster confidence in Takeda’s two-dose regimen, especially as countries grapple with record dengue outbreaks fueled by climate change.

The study showed comparable efficacy before and after a booster dose, suggesting that an additional dose may not be necessary in endemic regions where natural exposure could act as a booster, Derek Wallace, president of Takeda’s global vaccine unit, said in an interview.