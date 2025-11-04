Nintendo raised its Switch 2 sales forecast on Tuesday, bolstering confidence that the record-breaking console will sustain its strong start.

The Kyoto-based company now expects to sell 19 million units of the $450 gadget by March next year, up from the original guidance of 15 million units. It also raised its fiscal-year operating income forecast by 16% to ¥370 billion ($2.4 billion) and raised its dividend payout ratio to 60%.

The sustained strength of one of this year’s marquee consumer electronics debuts may bode well for holiday shopping demand across the global economy. Nintendo’s July-September quarter beat the consensus of analyst estimates, with an operating profit of ¥88.25 billion and revenue of ¥527.2 billion. It had sold 10.36 million Switch 2 consoles by the end of the quarter, according to its website.