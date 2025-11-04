India can become a hub for international shipping, serving as a base for exports to Africa and the Middle East, Yutaka Ikeda, managing director of Japanese shipping company Mitsui OSK Lines' Indian arm, said in a recent interview.

India will grow in geographical importance, as it is located at the center of the Indian Ocean and the country's key Nhava Sheva and Mundra ports have been expanded, Ikeda said.

The remarks came as the Indian government is ramping up the country's shipbuilding industry as it seeks to create jobs and lower reliance on foreign ships amid a rise in ocean shipping. Petroleum products and automobiles make up a large share of Indian exports.