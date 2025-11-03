In a bustling Bangkok market, hundreds of wholesale vendors have been selling black clothing since dawn — several with hefty discounts — in honor of Thailand's late former queen.

Rows of black T-shirts at a small stall hang near a banner reading "black shirts 40 baht" — a fraction of the usual price of 200 to 500 baht ($6-15) — drawing a steady stream of shoppers.

"We sell at this price so all Thais can wear black to pay respect to the queen mother," said the business's owner, Thanachote Siripadungdech, who launched the promotion shortly after the palace announced former Queen Sirikit's death.