China will effectively suspend the implementation of additional export controls on rare earth metals and terminate investigations targeting U.S. companies in the semiconductor supply chain, the White House announced.

The White House issued a fact sheet on Saturday outlining some details of the trade pact agreed to earlier this week by President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping that aimed to ease tensions between the world’s largest economies.

Under the deal, China will issue general licenses valid for exports of rare earths, gallium, germanium, antimony and graphite "for the benefit of U.S. end users and their suppliers around the world,” the White House said, meaning the effective removal of controls China imposed in April 2025 and October 2022. The U.S. and China previously said Beijing would suspend more restrictive controls announced in October 2025 for one year.