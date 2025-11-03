The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on the legality of Donald Trump’s unprecedented use of powers for sweeping global tariffs in a case striking at the heart of the president’s economic agenda.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has invoked emergency economic powers to impose “reciprocal” tariffs over trade practices Washington deemed unfair, alongside separate duties targeting his country’s biggest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China.

But these tariffs, a key prong of his “America First” trade policy aimed at protecting and boosting U.S. industries, swiftly faced legal challenges.