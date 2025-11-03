Rows of coffins line a university classroom in the South Korean port city of Busan, ready for use in training the funeral directors of the future in a rapidly aging country.

Growing numbers are finding work in the business of death as South Korea undergoes a massive demographic change, with birth rates among the lowest in the world and almost half the population age 50 or older.

Students at the Busan Institute of Science and Technology carefully draped a mannequin in traditional Korean funeral cloth, smoothing the fabric as if over real skin, before gently lowering it into a coffin.