President Donald Trump has said he feels an "obligation” to watch in person as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs his powers to impose tariffs on much of the world. If Trump does, he will make history as the first sitting president ever to attend oral arguments at the nation’s highest court.

There is no record in the Supreme Court’s 235-year history of a sitting president ever attending arguments, according to Clare Cushman, director of publications and resident historian at the Supreme Court Historical Society.

Presidents have attended other events at the court. Trump himself attended the investitures of two of his Supreme Court nominees, Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.