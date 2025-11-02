Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said immediate action to reduce Chinese tariffs on Canadian goods such as canola was never a realistic outcome for his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The sit-down Friday on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea was the first official bilateral meeting between leaders of Canada and China since 2017.

"What the meeting accomplished, which was the objective of the meeting, was to establish that relationship at the highest level for the first time in eight years, and to unlock a few things,” Carney told reporters Saturday, a few hours before flying back to Canada.