The White House plans to announce that Dutch chipmaker Nexperia's China facilities will resume shipments, a source said, in what would be a relief for auto manufacturers worldwide who faced the imminent prospect of curbing production.

The Dutch government seized control in October of Nexperia, owned by Chinese company Wingtech. The move prompted Beijing to block Nexperia products from leaving China.

The company produces large volumes of semiconductors in the Netherlands that are widely used in autos and consumer electronics. Some 70% of the Netherlands-produced chips are packaged in China and sold mostly to distributors.