Fresh U.S. tariffs on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks took effect Saturday, raising the levy on such vehicles from Japan to 50%.

The new tariff is imposed on top of the existing 25% tariff on imports from Japan, as medium and heavy trucks were not included in the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations. This has raised concerns about a possible impact on Japanese commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Washington also implemented a 10% additional tariff on buses, adding to the existing 2% tariff on imports from Japan.